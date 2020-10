September 2020

The duo partied the night away at the Dream Hotel in Los Angeles ahead of the release of Kelly’s new album, Tickets to My Downfall. Fox lent her voice to one of the album’s interludes, gushing over the nights they spent together. “I burn other memories just to make room for those ones,” Kelly says on the brief song. “Because also if the world was coming to an end, I don’t wanna close my eyes without feeling like I lived.”