A Parenting Difference

After Green shared a Halloween pic with their kids in November 2020, Fox slammed him and accused him of trying to change the public narrative of their divorce.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” she wrote. “I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half the time! Congratulations, you are truly a remarkable human. Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Green later deleted the snap and reuploaded the pic without Journey.