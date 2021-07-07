How BAG Found Out About MGK

On the “Hollywood Raw” podcast in August 2020, Green noted he “found out” about Fox and Kelly’s romance “in my own way.” He explained, “And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that. You can if you ignore [pictures and reports of them] and avoid it which is what I try and do. I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing.”