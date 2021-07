On Her Next Chapter

“I should probably start manifesting,” she teased while discussing where she sees her career taking her next. “I won’t lie, I do want to find a Marvel or a DC character that I’ve always wanted to play, and do one of those. … People hate on you as an actor for that because it doesn’t get you the big awards. I don’t give a f–k. Give me an MTV award. I don’t need a f–king BAFTA.”