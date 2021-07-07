On ‘Jennifer’s Body’

While critics widely panned the 2009 horror flick, Fox is proud of what the movie represents, particularly her make out scene with Amanda Seyfried. “That was a real thing that goes on with teenage girls that are discovering their sexuality, and sometimes that’s discovering that they love other girls,” she explained. “It’s not like that [kissing] scene was even particularly sexual for men. It was more so for any woman who’s ever thought, ‘I really love my best friend, and I don’t necessarily know what that means, but I’m going to figure it out.'”