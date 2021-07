A Natural Disaster

In November 2020, Fox described her romance with the rapper as a “once-in-a-lifetime thing” and used the phrase “mythic proportions” to describe their connection. “Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire,” she told Nylon. “The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude.”