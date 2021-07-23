Call It Destiny

During a July 2021 interview with USA Today, Fox said it was destiny — not work — that brought her to her boyfriend. However, being in the same movie didn’t hurt the situation.

“It was just two people who were primed and supposed to be together,” she said. “We were meant to meet each other.”

The Jennifer’s Body star also shared what it was like to act with her beau.

“He’s a lot bigger than me,” she noted. “He’s like seven feet tall and I’m tiny, so this is not something that’s going to happen in real life. But it went OK. We didn’t know each other yet, so it was just like two actors doing a fight scene, but with a little added sparkle.”

She continued, “The first day I felt crazy. That energy was really overwhelming and super chaotic. I was having all these feelings and I wasn’t sure what they were, I just knew something intense was happening.”