Romantic Boy

“Over the course of two years, we have a lot of things that we’ve done together. He’s just a very romantic boy, so I have a lot of stories,” Fox told E! News in June 2022. “But obviously, the work that he put into designing my ring, and what he said. I met with the designer and the designer spoke back to me what he had told him, why he wanted this ring to be the way that it was. The way he described me was very poetic, very romantic, and very sweet. He’s very thoughtful. He listens to every word I say and he remembers every word I’ve ever said, so he’ll get me Christmas gifts from something I mentioned the first week that I met him [because] that memory never left him. He sought out this gift for me based on that. I think one of the most romantic things anybody can do for you is to just listen.”