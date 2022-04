‘Dangerous’ Romance

“This is the first true intense relationship that I’ve been in,” the Bird Box actor revealed to Howard Stern in March 2022, noting that he and Fox were in a “dangerous place” in their romance when he wrote the first song for Mainstream Sellout, titled “5150.” As they worked through things, the couple searched “for healing in ways of, like, the plant medicine, ayahuasca,” he said of their experimentation with the psychedelic drink.