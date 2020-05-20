Brian Austin Green

Fox and Green began dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Hope & Faith. The duo got engaged in November 2006 but called it quits in February 2009. After getting back together, they tied the knot in June 2010. The couple welcomed son Noah in September 2012, son Bodhi in February 2014 and son Journey in August 2016.

Us broke the news in August 2015 that the Holiday in the Sun actress separated from the Anger Management alum; days later she filed for divorce. However, once she became pregnant with their third child, they were officially back on. She requested to dismiss their divorce case in April 2019.

After they were seen without their wedding rings, Green announced his split from Fox in May 2020. He clarified on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast that since the end of 2019, they had “really been trying to sort of be apart.”