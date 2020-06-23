Acting Is ‘Kind of Gross’

After claiming that actors “are the worst assholes to have to hang out with,” the Jennifer’s Body star went in on the voyeuristic qualities of filmmaking. “Acting is a very weird thing. We get paid to feign attraction and love. When you think about it, we’re kind of prostitutes,” she told GQ in July 2009. “Other people are paying to watch us kissing someone, touching someone, doing things people in a normal monogamous relationship would never do with anyone who’s not their partner. It’s really kind of gross.”