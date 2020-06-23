Battling the ‘Tyrant’

Fox has a long history of criticizing Transformers director Michael Bay, whom she publicly dragged for his overbearing and misogynist behavior on set. “He’s like Napoleon and he wants to create this insane, infamous mad-man reputation. He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is. So, he’s a nightmare to work for,” she said in a 2009 interview with Wonderland magazine. “He’s vulnerable and fragile in real life and then on set he’s a tyrant. Shia and I almost die when we make a Transformers movie. He has you do some really insane things that insurance would never let you do.”