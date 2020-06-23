Real Talk

Megan Fox’s Most Empowering Quotes About Being a Woman in Hollywood Through the Years

Choosing Her Battles

When the film and TV industry faced its #MeToo reckoning in 2018, Fox was hesitant to come forward with her own stories because early on in her career, her words had been “taken and used against me” in a “really painful” way. “I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim,” she admitted to the New York Times later that year. “And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story.”

