Choosing Her Battles

When the film and TV industry faced its #MeToo reckoning in 2018, Fox was hesitant to come forward with her own stories because early on in her career, her words had been “taken and used against me” in a “really painful” way. “I just didn’t think based on how I’d been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim,” she admitted to the New York Times later that year. “And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it’s appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story.”