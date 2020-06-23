Don’t Show Weakness

Fox got pregnant with son Bodhi in the midst of filming 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and claimed she didn’t feel like she could ask for a break while filming. “In Hollywood, you don’t want to show weakness as a woman because it is such a misogynistic industry. To ever go to work and be like, ‘I have debilitating cramps,’ you can’t do that,” she said in a roundtable interview with Mom.com in 2014. “You have to act like you’re a superhero in order to be taken seriously or put on an equal playing field as the men. As soon as you like have a woman’s body and have women’s issues, it’s like, ‘Oh, you’re a hazard for us,’ basically. So you just have to pretend that you’re a lot stronger than you are a lot of the time.”