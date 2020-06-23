Her Side of the Story

After an old clip of her discussing her misogynistic experiences with Bay resurfaced on Twitter in June 2020, the This Is 40 actress addressed the “mishandling” of the situation in the media. “Please hear me when I thank you for your support,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement. “But these specific instances were inconsequential in a long and arduous journey along which I have endured some genuinely harrowing experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. There are many names that deserve to be going viral in cancel culture right now, but they are safely stored in the fragmented recesses of my heart.”