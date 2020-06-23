Lasting Consequences

A decade after Jennifer’s Body hit theaters, Fox reflected on how being so overtly sexualized in the media made an impact on her mental health. “It wasn’t just that movie, it was every day of my life, all the time, with every project I worked on and every producer I worked with. It preceded a breaking point for me,” she told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do. … I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me.”