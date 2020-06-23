No Apologies

Since getting her big break as a teenager, Fox has embraced her sexuality without fear — and has spoken out about the dangers of double standards in Hollywood. “I would never issue an apology for my life and for who I am,” she told GQ in 2008 as young actresses like Vanessa Hudgens and Miley Cyrus made headlines during a massive nude photo leak. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry I took a naked, private picture that someone is an asshole and sold for money. I’m sorry if someone else is a dick.’ No. You shouldn’t have to apologize. Someone betrayed Vanessa, but no one’s angry at that person. She had to apologize. I hate Disney for making her do that.”