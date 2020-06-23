Sex Sells

Fox fell victim to a culture of sexism and misogyny in the earliest days of her career, and was able to recognize the ways in which her roles were impacted by the image she was forced into. “If I had been a typical starlet and said all the right things, I wouldn’t have escalated to this level. I sit down and do an interview and I talk like a person and that, for some reason, is shocking,” she explained to the New York Times in November 2009. “All women in Hollywood are known as sex symbols. You’re sold, and it’s based on sex. That’s OK, if you know how to use it.”