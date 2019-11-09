Royals

Duchess Meghan, Duchess Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite at Festival of Remembrance Service

 Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
To Remember

Attendees wore poppies in remembrance of servicemen and women who lost their lives.

 

