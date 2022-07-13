March 2022

King revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live that she was getting her marriage to Owens annulled since it was so brief. After admitting that she thought her ex was good at telling her what she wanted to hear, she opened up about why she jumped into marriage so quickly with him.

“He said all the right things and I and the families were a good, good fit. And he seemed to grow up similarly to me,” she said. “It was almost like an arranged marriage, I felt like, except we chose one another.”

The TV personality added: “I think that I was so ready for a partner. I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much. And so, I just really want some help and I want a partnership.”