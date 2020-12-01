Meghan King and Christian Schauf: The Way They Were

Modern Meet-Cute

One month after making her relationship official, King opened up about meeting her new man on a dating app amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I never thought it would go anywhere since he lives in Utah and I live in St. Louis and work in Los Angeles – but what the hell, it was quarantine and I wasn’t physically seeing anyone anyway… until we did,” she wrote in a lengthy blog post in June 2020. “It wasn’t until weeks into our dating relationship when we finally went to a coffee shop, got a drink at a bar, and ordered a meal at a restaurant – this order felt a little backwards and old-fashioned to us but it also made us feel more deeply connected.”

At the time, King said the businessman was “someone I truly cherish” and that she felt “up to [her] eyeballs in happiness.”