Meghan King and Christian Schauf’s Relationship Timeline

Shooting Their Shots

“Until this weekend I had never handled a pistol in my life, but after a full weekend of training I have the knowledge and skills to match my pistol of a personality,” King shared via Instagram in July 2020 after a trip to a shooting range with her beau, gushing over the enlightening experience they shared. “But in all seriousness, as long as guns are legal to own (and as long as my partner hobbies in sports that include guns) I will arm myself with information about how to use and handle them. Knowledge is safety.”