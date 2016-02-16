2016

Meghan was candid with fans and viewers about her struggles to conceive. “I have a lot of friends who have had fertility issues. Some talk about it and some don’t talk about it, but one thing is consistent: It’s hard on every single one of them,” she told Us in June 2016. “I’m an open person, so I wanted to show my process and the heartaches and the ups and the downs that go with IVF so people can say, ‘It’s OK to feel this way.’”

Later that month, the Bravo star announced she was pregnant: “We are so thankful to have a healthy baby girl on the way. IVF was well worth it!”