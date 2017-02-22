2017

The couple announced in December 2017 that Meghan was pregnant with twin boys. A month later, the blogger confirmed she was leaving RHOC after three seasons.

“I know this is what I must do. I must focus on my family and my pregnancy,” she said at the time. “I will miss the rush of the first all-cast event of the season, the anticipation of receiving each week’s episode, the thrill of wrapping the reunion. I have made soul sisters in Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge and that can’t be lost. They have touched my heart and I would do anything for them and I know they feel the same way about me – what a gift to have found that on RHOC! But I guess it’s time for me to become an actual real housewife of sorts. Oh, the irony!”