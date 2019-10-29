2019

Meghan and Jim’s split turned nasty after the Bravo alum accused the former baseball player of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson. Jim and Wilson, who were spotted at a hockey game together, both denied the accusations repeatedly.

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” Jim wrote in October 2019 via Instagram before slamming his ex. “We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible. … Just because you’re extremely witty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way.”

Meghan, for her part, released a lengthy blog post titled, “Broken.”

“In the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this gallivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” the reality TV personality wrote. “While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women. … To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Meghan concluded that she is “broken” and “buried in despair” about the split.

“I love my husband and I’m devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way,” she wrote. My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime. And my three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married. … I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing not to condone unethical or wrong behavior.”