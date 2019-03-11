2019

In response to Jim’s statement, Meghan exclusively told Us Weekly that the former athlete was “completely speaking” for her. “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down,” she added. “Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

She also refuted his suggestion that they were trying to make their relationship work: “That’s not fair to me. He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me.”

The reality star continued: “Divorce had been discussed as something that could be possible but I truly thought he could change and work through his demons. Divorce never really crossed my mind. I had to find a divorce lawyer in a matter of hours. He filed so quickly that it seems to me (and others) it had been ready to go and he just was waiting for an event to happen so he could pull the trigger.”