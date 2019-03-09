2019

On June 21, Us Weekly exclusively revealed the name of Jim’s other woman: Jennifer McFelia Villegas. Meghan spoke to Us after she was identified, saying, “I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage. His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

Villegas responded to the accusations in a statement to AllAboutTheTea, saying, “I want to make a few things very clear — I never set anyone up, blackmailed anyone nor have I attempted to ruin anyone’s family. All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry.”