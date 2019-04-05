2019

Us Weekly broke the news on November 7 that police came to Meghan’s house and questioned her ability to care for the couple’s three children.

“Meghan came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine,” a source told Us. “It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive. … She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m. An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids.”

The officer concluded that Meghan was fit to take care of the kids, but Meghan was “appalled,” an insider told Us. “She has never been anything short of a fantastic mother,” the insider added.

Jim sounded off on the situation on November 7, telling Us Weekly, ”I did not call the police on my wife. I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues.” The following day he posted photos of new digs on his Instagram Stories, writing, “Moving day.”