2020

The reality TV personality threw major shade at her estranged husband shortly after he confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me,” Meghan lip-synced in an April 2020 TikTok. “I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f–ker.'”