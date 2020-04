2020

During an April 2020 episode of her “Intimate Knowledge” podcast, Meghan admitted that she was “kind of over” dating apps. “I guess that’s where my energy is with the dating, just to kind of date myself for a little bit. … I want to be partnered up. I want that relationship. It was never my idea to get divorced and yet here I am and I’m happier than ever now but I do want a partner.”