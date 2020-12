2020

In a blog post from March 2020, King opened up about how she was learning to get through her divorce. “I have learned to cope with what I call ‘Emotional Releases,’” she wrote at the time. “Let me tell you something, some days I’m barely hanging on by a thread. Some moments I can’t breathe. Sometimes I get in bed and the bed is vibrating, but it’s not: I’m just shaking.”