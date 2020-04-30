2020

After his estranged wife claimed that she was “barely” receiving enough in child support payments to buy groceries, Jim fired back in a statement to Us. “If what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Faberge,” his rep said in April 2020. “Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above-and-beyond what he is required to do.” The athlete’s response came shortly after the former couple struggled to make their shared custody work amid the coronavirus pandemic.