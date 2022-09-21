Cancel OK

Your account

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Love Lives

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds’ Ups and Downs Over the Years: From ‘RHOC’ to Cheating Allegations to Divorce

By
Jim Edmonds Alleges Ex Wife Meghan King Has Son Hart Diagnosis Wrong
Jim Edmonds and Meghan King. Shutterstock (2)
37
36 / 37
podcast

2022

Edmonds slammed King in July 2022 after she posted an Instagram video detailing their son Hart’s struggle with potty training. “Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” a rep for the former athlete told TMZ. “If Meghan wants to improve her ability to coparent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him.” The broadcaster also claimed that his ex-wife misidentified Hart’s diagnosis in her post, which stated that the little one has cerebral palsy. According to Edmonds, Hart has periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which causes a softening of white brain tissue near the ventricles.

Back to top