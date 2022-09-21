2022

Edmonds slammed King in July 2022 after she posted an Instagram video detailing their son Hart’s struggle with potty training. “Jim wishes Meghan would respect their children’s privacy and stop putting their son and his challenges in the spotlight,” a rep for the former athlete told TMZ. “If Meghan wants to improve her ability to coparent with Jim, it might be a good idea for her to stop constantly disparaging him.” The broadcaster also claimed that his ex-wife misidentified Hart’s diagnosis in her post, which stated that the little one has cerebral palsy. According to Edmonds, Hart has periventricular leukomalacia, or PVL, which causes a softening of white brain tissue near the ventricles.