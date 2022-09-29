September 2022

Shortly after Edmonds tied the knot with O’Connor, King revealed that she was thrilled about her ex-husband’s new marriage and the “stability” it provided for their three children. “[Kortnie] is who my children have known for the last three years. And that stability is really important. I haven’t been able to give them that stability and a partner, which is a huge piece of mom guilt for me,” she confessed to Us. “But at least Jim — with his mountain of faults — is able to provide that. I’m gonna give him props where props are due.”

King added that between her recent restraining order and Edmonds’ honeymoon, she has felt more comfortable with their coparenting relationship. “Ever since I got the [temporary restraining order] things have pretty much been better. Plus, he’s in Italy right now, so he’s totally leaving me alone. It’s, like, his wedding day was also the best day of my life.”