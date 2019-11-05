Exclusive Meghan King Edmonds Gives First Interview Following Jim Edmonds Split: ‘I’m Sick of the Abuse’ By Emily Longeretta November 4, 2019 MOVI Inc. / MEGA 10 11 / 10 On her prenup: “I did sign a prenup but it doesn’t pertain to child support or custody.” Back to top More News Gwyneth Paltrow’s Favorite French Beauty Product Is on Sale at Dermstore! Amazon Shoppers Say That This Cozy Pullover Feels Like a Cloud Reviewers Say This $43 Pillow From Amazon Pillow Is So Effective, It Will Relieve Neck Pain More News