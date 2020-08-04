2020

Jessica found herself in hot water in June 2020 after influencer Sasha Exeter publicly called her out for apparently displaying “textbook white privilege” within the fashion blogging community. “I want to say from my heart that every word of my apologies to Sasha over the course of the last two weeks privately, and again both publicly and privately today is true,” Jessica later said of the scandal. She also brought up her friendship with Markle, noting, “I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that.”