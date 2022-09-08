Cancel OK

Everything Meghan Markle Said About Her Relationship With Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan on Her 1st Engagement With the Queen

“We had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and I went on the train,” the actress recalled during the CBS interview. “And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company, and I know we were in the car — Yeah, she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace — and we were in the car going between engagements. And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly, and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on,’ and put it over my knees as well.”

