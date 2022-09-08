Meghan on Her 1st Engagement With the Queen

“We had one of our first joint engagements together. She asked me to join her, and I went on the train,” the actress recalled during the CBS interview. “And we had breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company, and I know we were in the car — Yeah, she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace — and we were in the car going between engagements. And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly, and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on,’ and put it over my knees as well.”