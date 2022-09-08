Meghan’s ‘Incredible’ Respect for the Queen

Meghan first confirmed she met the monarch in her and Harry’s joint engagement interview in 2017.

“It’s incredible, I think, you know, a) to be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honor and respect for her as the monarch, but the love that he has for her as his grandmother,” she said. “All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her. And we’ve had a really — she’s an incredible woman.”