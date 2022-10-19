Mourning the Queen’s Death

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” Meghan told Variety in October 2022, marking the first time she spoke out publicly since the monarch died one month prior. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

The Bench author continued: “I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.'”