Royals

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Solo Appearance at London School for International Women’s Day

By
Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Solo Appearance at London High School for International Women's Day
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, visits Robert Clack School, in support of International Women’s Day, in Dagenham, Essex, UK, on the 6th March 2020 Mega
10
5 / 10

Jersey Girl

Meghan was named an honorary member of the Robert Clack Debate Society and gifted a team jersey.

Back to top