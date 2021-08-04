Staying Strong

Though she claimed she “lost” her relationship with her father after joining the royal family, Meghan praised her mom’s “silent dignity” through the toughest moments while speaking with CBS in March 2021. “I did everything I could to protect [my parents] in that media frenzy, but for over a year, the UK tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try and find his address. … Everyone has accountability,” Meghan said at the time. “Look, they hunted my mom down, and you’ve never heard her say a word.”