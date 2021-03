Harry’s Inheritance

The pair revealed that Harry was “cut off” by his family in early 2020 after they stopped working for the queen.

“But I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this,” Harry said, referring to the inheritance he received from his mother. ”Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this, I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”