Meghan Turned to Diana’s Friend During Struggles

During the interview, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts during her time working for the queen and living in London.

“One of the people that I reached out to, who’s continued to be a friend and confidante, was one of my husband’s mom’s best friends, one of Diana’s best friends,” she said. “Because it’s like, who else could understand what it’s actually like on the inside?”