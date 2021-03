Charles Has Made ‘Peace’ With Toxic Environment, William Is Trapped

While Harry noted that he can’t speak for William, he suggested that his brother is “trapped” in his role as the future king.

“I was trapped, but I didn’t know I was trapped,” Harry said. “My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

He also claimed that his father “made peace” with the “toxic” lifestyle.