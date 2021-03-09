Meeting Canceled With the Queen

The prince claimed that his grandmother’s staff canceled their planned meeting with the queen in January 2020 after their exit plans were made public.

“She said, ‘Yes, there’s something in my diary that I didn’t know that I had.’ And I said, ‘Well, what about the rest of the week?’ And she said, ‘Well, that’s busy now as well.’ OK, I didn’t want to push because I kind of knew what was going on,” Harry recalled. “When you’re head of The Firm, there is people around you that give you advice. And what has also made me really sad is some of that advice has been really bad.”