Meghan on Dad, Sister

Meghan was also asked about Samantha’s book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

“I think it would be very hard to ‘tell all’ when you don’t know me,” she said of her half-sister’s efforts. “This is a very different situation than my dad, right? When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with, right? I don’t feel comfortable talking about people that I really don’t know. I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings. I would have loved to have had siblings. That’s why I’m so excited to be pregnant [again] so that [my son] Archie has someone.”

Both Thomas and Samantha have slammed Meghan’s claims post-interview.