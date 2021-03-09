Meghan on Her Dad

While Meghan noted that she “lost” her dad during Sunday’s broadcast, she answered more specific questions about her estranged father, Thomas Markle, and half-sister Samantha Markle in bonus clips.

“There was such an obsession about anything in my world, including tracking down my parents. And I did everything I could to protect both of them in that media frenzy,” Meghan said. “But for over a year, the U.K. tabloids were trying to find my dad, offering people so much money to try to find his address. Once they did, I remember being told, there was a huge headline, like, ‘We found him!’ or ‘We’ve got him!’”

While discussing Thomas’ decision to team up with the paparazzi ahead of the royal wedding in 2018, Meghan said, “We called my dad, and I asked him, and he said, ‘No, absolutely not.’ I said, you know, the institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we’re not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our kids one day. … I said, ‘We won’t be able to protect our own kids one day.’ I said, ‘I just need you to tell me. If you tell me the truth, we can help. And he wasn’t able to do that.”

Meghan added that her mother, Doria Ragland, was able to handle the pressure better.

“Everyone has accountability. They hunted my mom down. You never heard her say a word,” she said. “She’s remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this.”