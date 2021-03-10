How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Being a ‘Problem’

Following her separation from the Prince of Wales, Diana noticed that people around the palace began to treat her differently. “I was a problem, I was a liability,” she told the BBC in 1995, claiming that trips abroad were being canceled and meetings put on hold.

Meghan, for her part, sent the British press into such a frenzy whenever she went out that she was advised by The Firm to lay low. After being told that she was “everywhere” at one point, Meghan recalled that she had only “left the house twice in four months.” In an unaired clip from the interview, she remembered being told by advisers to be “50 percent less” than her full self.