How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Difficult Pregnancies

Diana “hadn’t been very well throughout” her first pregnancy before William was born in June 1982 and later experienced “post-natal depression” after giving birth. “That in itself was a bit of a difficult time,” she revealed, claiming that feeling that way was “very much” out of character for her. “You’d wake up in the morning feeling you didn’t want to get out of bed, you felt misunderstood, and just very, very low in yourself.”

For her part, Meghan pointed out that she was “haunted” by the memory of attending a January 2019 event at Royal Albert Hall with Harry while she was pregnant with their son, Archie. “I wasn’t seeing it, but it’s almost worse when you feel it through the expression of my mom or my friends, or them calling me crying, just, like, ‘Meg, they’re not protecting you,'” she said in March 2021, remembering that she “just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”