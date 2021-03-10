How Meghan Markle’s Tell-All Compares to Princess Diana’s 1995 Interview

Feeling Abandoned

After she and Charles tied the knot in 1981, Diana quickly realized that there wasn’t a guidebook for adjusting to life inside the palace. “No one sat me down with a piece of paper and said: ‘This is what is expected of you,'” she recalled during her BBC interview. “But there again, I’m lucky enough in the fact that I have found my role … It was isolating, but it was also a situation where you couldn’t indulge in feeling sorry for yourself: you had to either sink or swim. And you had to learn that very fast.”

Similarly, Meghan was forced to adapt in an instant. “Unlike what you see in the movies, there’s no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal,” she admitted, remembering that she learned to curtsy en route to her first meeting with the queen and taught herself the British national anthem the night before an official engagement. Later on, Meghan said her only regret was “believing them when they said I would be protected.”